UPDATE 1-Fitch changes outlook on West Warwick, RI to negative

June 29 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on West Warwick, Rhode Island, to negative from stable on Friday, due to uncertainty over the town’s “very high” unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities.

West Warwick’s locally administered pension plan was about 26 percent funded as of July 2010, compared with the 60-percent funded level the state considers critical, and well below the 80-percent level that pension experts consider healthy.

It’s one of several Rhode Island towns with severely underfunded local pensions.

West Warwick had an unfunded pension liability of $98 million as of July 2010, and its unfunded liability for retiree healthcare benefits was $86 million, Fitch said.

For years, the town has not made the full payment it’s required to make annually to its pension fund.

In fiscal 2010, the town contributed $2.5 million instead of the required $5.8 million, or 43 percent. The town’s $1.3 million payment in fiscal 2011 was 19 percent of its required payment, and its $1 million in fiscal 2012 is just 13 percent of what it’s supposed to contribute, Fitch said.

Town officials have made efforts to boost contributions, increasing the payment in fiscal 2013 to $5 million. However, that’s still just 64 percent of the required $7.8 million, Fitch said.

“Fitch is concerned that the history of pension contributions below actuarially required amounts will significantly increase financial pressure in the future,” the rating agency said.

The credit rating agency affirmed its BBB-plus rating on $13 million of West Warwick’s outstanding general obligation bonds.

Moody’s Investors Service also has a negative outlook on the town, with a Baa1 rating on its long-term general obligation bonds.