Westwing puts stock market listing on back burner - sources
August 10, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Westwing puts stock market listing on back burner - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Online furniture retailer Westwing, which is backed by German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet, has indefinitely postponed a stock market listing amid deepening financial losses, two people familiar with the company’s plans said on Monday.

The Munich-based company is focusing instead on its core business and reviving its previously rapid rate of growth but has suspended any plans for an initial public offering in the autumn, the sources told Reuters.

Rocket Internet, which owns about a third of Westwing, declined to comment. A spokesman for Westwing was not immediately available. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Writing by Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

