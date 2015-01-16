Breakingviews: Wet Seal flop exposes limits of activist barks

CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wet Seal’s flop exposes the limits of activist barks. The U.S. teen-fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy on Friday, less than three years after handing four board seats to uppity investor Clinton Group. The fresh faces couldn’t halt the company’s descent. It’s a good reminder that pushy shareholders, despite some high-profile successes, are fallible after all.

Wet Seal was strategically adrift and struggling with falling sales when hedge fund Clinton launched a proxy fight in 2012 to shake up the company’s board. The campaign won the support of a majority of shareholders.

The new directors included the former co-chief executive and chief operating officers of rival Aeropostale, giving the board an extra jolt of credibility in the retail industry. Ultimately, though they failed to turn the company around.

A new CEO, recruited from Sears, resigned in August after a less than two-year stint that saw Wet Seal’s stock price slide by almost two-thirds. And three of the board members selected by Clinton are no longer with the company.

The teen retailer might have been doomed no matter what. Merchants of all stripes are struggling to keep up with consumer tastes. Missteps can be particularly deadly in the apparel business, though, where shoppers are notoriously fickle and competition is fierce. Clinton is hardly the first vocal shareholder to see a retail investment blow up in its face: Pershing Square, for instance, failed to shake up struggling J.C. Penney two years ago.

Prominent successes at the likes of Microsoft, Allergan, PetSmart and eBay can sometimes make it look as if rabble-rousing investors can do no wrong. Wet Seal’s failure throws a healthy dose of cold water on that notion.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Teenage fashion retailer Wet Seal on Jan. 16 filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection. The move comes less than three years after the company resolved a 2012 proxy battle with Clinton Group by appointing four of the activist hedge fund’s nominees to its board of directors.

- Wet Seal bankruptcy announcement: bit.ly/1AoP2Dg (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)