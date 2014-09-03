FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wet Seal CEO steps down amid declining same-store sales
September 3, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Wet Seal CEO steps down amid declining same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in fifth paragraph to adjusted net loss, which is comparable to analysts’ estimates, from net loss)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc brought back former Chief Executive Edmond Thomas at the helm to replace John Goodman amid mounting losses and declining same-store sales.

Wet Seal shares lost a quarter of their value around midday, after being halted since Tuesday evening.

Gregory Taxin, president of activist investor Clinton Group - one of Wet Seal’s largest shareholders, which has pressured it to improve performance - will join the board, the company said.

Clinton Group held 4.58 percent of Wet Seal, according to a June 30 filing.

The women’s apparel company, which has posted three quarterly losses in a row, estimated a second-quarter adjusted loss of 15 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

