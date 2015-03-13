BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon targets sales boost with breakfast push

March 13 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Profit before tax & exceptional items £37.5m (2014: £37.8m)

* H1 like-for-like sales +4.5%

* Revenue £744.4m (2014: £683.2m) +9.0%

* Interim dividend 4.0p (2014: 4.0p) maintained

* Six weeks to 8 march 2015, like-for-like sales increased by 1.6%, with total sales increasing by 5.6%.

* Aim is to triple coffee and breakfast sales over next 18 months

* Marketing and labour costs may be higher than anticipated in second half

* Expect a reasonable outcome for full financial year