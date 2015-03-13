FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon targets sales boost with breakfast push
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon targets sales boost with breakfast push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Profit before tax & exceptional items £37.5m (2014: £37.8m)

* H1 like-for-like sales +4.5%

* Revenue £744.4m (2014: £683.2m) +9.0%

* Interim dividend 4.0p (2014: 4.0p) maintained

* Six weeks to 8 march 2015, like-for-like sales increased by 1.6%, with total sales increasing by 5.6%.

* Aim is to triple coffee and breakfast sales over next 18 months

* Marketing and labour costs may be higher than anticipated in second half

* Expect a reasonable outcome for full financial year Further company coverage: (Editing By Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.