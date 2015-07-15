FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British pub firm Wetherspoon warns new living wage to hit industry
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 15, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

British pub firm Wetherspoon warns new living wage to hit industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - JD Wetherspoon warned on Wednesday Britain’s new higher living wage would threaten the future of many pubs, adding to unsustainable pressure on an industry already struggling with taxes and supermarket competition.

Last week British finance minister George Osborne announced a bumper pay increase in his first post-election budget, with the current 6.50 pound minimum wage set to rise to a living wage for over 25-year-olds of 7.20 pounds from next April.

This will rise steadily over the following four years to around 9.35 pounds an hour.

For Wetherspoon, which spends almost a quarter of its revenue on wages, the impact could be a 21 percent haircut to pretax profits, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin said the change added “considerable uncertainty to future financial projections in the pub industry” and called on the government to harmonise VAT and business rates for pubs and supermarkets to ease pressure.

The company, which has grown to over 900 pubs on demand for its cheap food and drinks menus, said on Wednesday sales at pubs open over a year had risen 2.9 percent in the 11 weeks to July 12, ahead of 1.7 percent growth recorded in its third quarter.

Total sales, which includes new openings, rose 6.5 percent with its new cut price breakfasts and coffees boosting trade. Its operating margin was 7.0 percent and would be at around 7.4 percent for the full-year, the firm said.

Wetherspoon’s full-year profit is expected to fall below last year’s and the firm said it expected a similar trading performance in its 2015/16 fiscal year. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.