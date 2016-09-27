Weatherford International to pay $140 mln for accounting fraud

(Reuters) - Oil services company Weatherford International LLC has agreed to a $140 million penalty to settle charges it inflated earnings by using deceptive income tax accounting, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

Two Weatherford senior accounting executives at the time also agreed to settle charges that they were behind the scheme, the SEC said.

A spokeswoman for Weatherford, which neither admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Weatherford case is the latest in an ongoing SEC crackdown on fraud involving financial reporting and disclosures by publicly traded companies.

Weatherford fraudulently lowered the year-end sum it set aside for income taxes each year by $100 million to $154 million so that it "could better align its earnings results with its earlier-announced projections and analysts' expectations," the SEC said in an order.

Weatherford's former vice president of tax, James Hudgins, and former tax manager Darryl Kitay made numerous adjustments to their final calculations "to fill gaps" to match the average tax rate on pretax profit that Weatherford disclosed to investors, the SEC said.

A lawyer for Hudgins declined to immediately comment. A lawyer for Kitay could not immediately be reached for comment.

Weatherford regularly promoted its favorable tax rate to analysts and investors as "one of its competitive advantages," the SEC said.

"Weatherford's designed tax structure was far more successful than reality," the SEC said in a statement.

The company was forced, as a result, to restate its financial statements on three occasions in 2011 and 2012.

Hudgins and Kitay neither admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations, the agency said.

Hudgins, who agreed to pay $334,067 in penalties, is barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for five years. Kitay agreed to a $30,000 penalty. Both Hudgins and Kitay are suspended from doing any accounting work relating to SEC matters.

Weatherford International shares were down 3.9 percent at $5.30 on Tuesday morning.