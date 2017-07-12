FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Levee board seeks Supreme Court review of wetlands lawsuit
July 12, 2017 / 8:00 PM / an hour ago

Levee board seeks Supreme Court review of wetlands lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Louisiana flood protection board has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its lawsuit accusing Exxon Mobil, Chevron and dozens of other energy companies of damaging the state's wetlands, arguing that the case should be sent back to a state court where it was originally filed.

In a petition on Tuesday, the board of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East said the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals erred in March in finding that the case belonged in federal court and in dismissing it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tJnD60

