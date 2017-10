Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wet Seal Inc : * Maintaining a degree of stability on board is critical approaching holiday

season * Rpt-wet seal inc says maintaining a degree of stability on board is

critical approaching holiday season * Says an almost complete turnover of board would be “extremely disruptive” to

employees, customers and suppliers * Says strongly urges shareholders to revoke or withhold their consent to allow

Clinton group to replace six of the seven current directors