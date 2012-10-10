FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Wet Seal names Clinton Group nominee as chairman
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Retailer Wet Seal names Clinton Group nominee as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Wet Seal Inc named a Clinton Group nominee as chairman of its board, after replacing four of its board members with the activist investor’s nominees last week.

Lynn Davey, previously chairman and chief executive of Avalon Group Ltd, will replace Harold Kahn, who was among the board members who resigned following the Clinton Group’s efforts to bring changes to the board.

Wet Seal has been under pressure from the Clinton Group to turn around its business following a continuous decline in monthly same-store sales.

Shares of the Foothill Ranch, California-based company closed at $3.035 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.