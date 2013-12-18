CORRECTED-Clinton Group considering offer for clothing retailer Wet Seal

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Clinton Group and its affiliates control 8.1 percent of Wet Seal’s shares, not 7.78 percent)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Clinton Group said it was exploring financing options for a possible takeover of women’s apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc.

Clinton Group and its affiliates had an 8.1 percent stake in Wet Seal as of Dec. 17, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/tyn55v)

Wet Seal’s shares rose as much as 6 percent to $2.77 on the Nasdaq in early trading. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)