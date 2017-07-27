FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
Workspace startup WeWork opens China unit backed by Hony Capital, SoftBank
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 4 hours ago

Workspace startup WeWork opens China unit backed by Hony Capital, SoftBank

Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Co-working space startup WeWork Cos revealed plans on Thursday for a Chinese unit with the backing of China's Hony Capital and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, as it seeks to benefit from booming demand for shared office space in the world's second-largest economy.

SoftBank and Hony Capital, one of China's largest private-equity firms, led a $500 million investment to set up WeWork China, which will use the funds to expand beyond current locations Beijing and Shanghai to at least five more large cities in the next six to 12 months, WeWork co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann said in an interview.

State-owned real estate developer Greenland Group and hospitality company Jin Jiang International (Holdings) Co Ltd - parent of Hong Kong-listed Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group - will also be part of the local unit, he said. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.