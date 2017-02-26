FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 6 months ago

SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to finalizing an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork in a deal expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Sunday.

The investment under discussion is a $2 billion primary tranche of funding, followed by a secondary round worth more than $1 billion, CNBC reported, citing a source. cnb.cx/2lVk0X5

SoftBank may increase the size of the secondary investment to nearly $2 billion for a total investment of nearly $4 billion, CNBC added.

SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. WeWork declined to comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.