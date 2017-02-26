SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to finalizing an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork in a deal expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Sunday.

The investment under discussion is a $2 billion primary tranche of funding, followed by a secondary round worth more than $1 billion, CNBC reported, citing a source. cnb.cx/2lVk0X5

SoftBank may increase the size of the secondary investment to nearly $2 billion for a total investment of nearly $4 billion, CNBC added.

SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. WeWork declined to comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)