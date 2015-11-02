Housing growth could hoist Weyerhaeuser - Barron's

Nov 1 (Reuters) - If the housing market picks up speed, it could boost shares of Timber giant Weyerhaeuser by 35 percent in the next year, according to the Nov. 2 edition of Barron‘s.

Company Chief Executive Doyle Simons has helped set the stage for such a hefty gain, the report said, by slashing company costs over the past two years and by buying back company shares.

“With an extremely attractive dividend yield of 4.2 percent, Weyerhaeuser’s potential total return could reach close to 40 percent” higher, Barrons said. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Anand Basu)