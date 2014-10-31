FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weyerhaeuser reports higher third-quarter profit
October 31, 2014 / 7:39 AM / 3 years ago

Weyerhaeuser reports higher third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Timber conglomerate Weyerhaeuser Co’s third-quarter profit rose as it recorded a gain of about $1 billion on the divestiture of its home building unit.

Net income rose to $1.15 billion , or $2.15 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $157 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Third-quarter earnings include $966 million from discontinued operations related to the divestiture of Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company.

Excluding items, the company reported net earnings of $178 million, or 33 cents per share.

Revenue was nearly flat at $1.9 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $1.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company divested its homebuilding subsidiary, Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company, for $2.7 billion last November. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

