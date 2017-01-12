FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Canada's AltaGas in merger talks with Washington Gas parent - WSJ
January 12, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 7 months ago

REFILE-Canada's AltaGas in merger talks with Washington Gas parent - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word "with" in headline)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's AltaGas is in talks to merge with WGL Holdings Inc, the parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas, in a deal worth $5 billion-$6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

WGL's shares rose 6.8 percent to $81 in late-afternoon trading on Thursday, while AltaGas's stock was down 1.3 pct at C$33.65.

A deal could be announced this month assuming that the talks do not fall apart, or see another bidder, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2jcr9kM)

Regulatory or political pushback could be a potential obstacle to any deal, one of the people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

WGL was weighing options in November, including a sale after receiving takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA. (reut.rs/2ilgi3H)

AltaGas and WGL were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
