German cooperative banks DZ, WGZ agree on merger - sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The supervisory boards of German cooperative lenders DZ Bank and WGZ Bank have agreed in principle on a merger and are set to announce their plans later on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DZ Bank declined to comment on the matter but said it had called a news conference for 12 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Thursday. WGZ had no immediate comment.

DZ Bank has total assets of over 400 billion euros ($428 billion), making it more than four times the size of WGZ.