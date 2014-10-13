FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-WH Ireland names head of Manchester wealth management business
#Market News
October 13, 2014

MOVES-WH Ireland names head of Manchester wealth management business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - UK-based investment bank and brokerage WH Ireland Group Plc named Robert Race as the head of wealth management in its Manchester office.

He joins form Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, where he was the head of its Manchester Office for 13 years.

Race will focus on developing the company’s private wealth management business in the North West, WH Ireland said.

Race is also the chairman of the London Stock Exchange’s north west regional advisory group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
