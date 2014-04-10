FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stationer WH Smith confident as it raises dividend
April 10, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Stationer WH Smith confident as it raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith raised its first-half payout to shareholders on Thursday, reflecting its confidence as it posted first half profits up 3 percent.

The firm, which has over 1,200 stores, primarily in the UK, on Thursday said headline pretax profit for the six months to was 70 million pounds ($117 million), up from 68 million pounds posted a year ago.

It said it would pay a dividend of 10.8 pence, up 15 percent on the prior year. “The increase in interim dividend reflects the Board’s confidence in the future prospects of the group,” it said. ($1 = 0.5971 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

