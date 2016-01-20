WH Smith expects full-year profit ahead of expectations

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc expects full-year profit “slightly ahead” of expectations after a strong sales performance at its High Street business over the Christmas period.

WH Smith, which has over 1300 stores, primarily in the UK, said like-for-like sales were up 2 percent in the 20 weeks to Jan. 16, with total sales rising 4 percent.

Total sales at its travel arm, made up of outlets at airports, railways stations, motorway services, hospitals and workplaces, rose 12 percent, helped by improving passenger trends. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)