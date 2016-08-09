FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Thailand's WHA to invest $1.23 bln in 2016-2020 to expand business
August 9, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

Thailand's WHA to invest $1.23 bln in 2016-2020 to expand business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - WHA Corp, Thailand's leading warehouse developer, said on Tuesday it planned to invest 43 billion baht ($1.23 billion) in 2016-2020 to expand its logistics and warehouse businesses at home and Southeast Asia.

About 14 billion baht will be used to develop a logistics hub and another 14 billion baht will be spent on developing two industrial estates in Thailand's eastern region and another two overseas, the company said in a statement.

The remaining amount of 15 billion baht will be used for the utility and power business and data centres, it added. ($1 = 34.9300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

