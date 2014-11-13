FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai warehouse developer WHA plans $152 mln REIT in December
November 13, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Thai warehouse developer WHA plans $152 mln REIT in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - WHA Corp PCL, Thailand’s warehouse and factory developer, said on Thursday it planned to raise up to 5 billion baht ($152.35 million) through an initial public offering for a real estate investment trust (REIT) in early December.

The offer will be from Dec. 1-4 and the REIT is expected to be traded on the Thai bourse in mid-December, the company said in a statement.

The company also aimed to increase the size of the REIT to 50 billion baht over the next five years by transferring about 4-5 billion baht of assets per year to the REIT, it said.

WHA is a market leader in the development of premium built-to-suit warehouses for lease. Assets underlying are the company’s three warehouses covering 167,107 square metres.

Chief Executive Somyos Anantaprayoon has said the company was looking to buy several listed and unlisted companies as part of its drive to become a fully integrated warehouse developer and serve clients in Southeast Asia. ($1 = 32.8200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
