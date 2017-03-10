HONG KONG, March 10 Shares of I-cable
Communications Ltd are set to open 37.6 percent down
after parent Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it would not
renew funding commitments to the firm on expiry.
The stocks is set to open at HK$0.58, the lowest since Jun.
13.
Wharf said it would not provide further funding to the
company on expiry of the current commitments and had no
intention to increase its stake in the firm, exiting its
investment in pay television and broadband internet businesses.
Wharf also said it had terminated all discussions regarding
sales of I-Cable.
Wharf shares are set to open up 4 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)