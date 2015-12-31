WhatsApp briefly goes offline in parts of Europe

Dec 31 (Reuters) - WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered outages in parts of Europe for a short period on Thursday, leaving people unable to send or receive messages.

“We’ve restored service back to 100 percent for everyone and we apologize for the inconvenience,” a WhatsApp spokesman told Reuters.

He, however, did not provide details on what led to the outage, which began shortly after 4.30 p.m. UK time on New Year’s eve.

The problems were primarily centered in the UK and Western Europe, according to DownDetector, a website that provides realtime overview of Internet and mobile services. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)