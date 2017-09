Feb 19 (Reuters) - Social networking company Facebook Inc said it would buy mobile messaging company WhatsApp for about $16 billion in cash and stock.

Facebook said it would pay $4 billion in cash and about $12 billion in stock.

Facebook said WhatsApp co-founder and Chief Executive Jan Koum would join Facebook’s board. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee;; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)