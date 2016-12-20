The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc
with providing misleading information during its takeover
of the online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to
a possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.
However, the statement of objections sent to Facebook will
not affect the EC's approval of the $22 billion merger in 2014,
the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
Facebook becomes the latest Silicon Valley target of EU
competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has demanded
Apple pay back $14 billion in taxes to Ireland and hit
Google with two market abuse investigations.
The issue regards a WhatsApp privacy policy change in August
when it said it would share some users' phone numbers with
parent company Facebook, triggering investigations by a number
of EU data protection authorities.
The Commission said Facebook had indicated in its
notification of the planned acquisition that it would be unable
reliably to match the two companies' user accounts.
"The Commission's preliminary view is that Facebook gave us
incorrect or misleading information during the investigation
into its acquisition of WhatsApp," said Vestager.
The EU executive said it took the preliminary view that the
technical possibility of automatically matching Facebook users'
IDs with those of WhatsApp already existed in 2014 when Facebook
sought EU approval for the merger.
The Commission - which approved the transaction without
conditions - said it did not only rely on the information about
the possibility of matching user accounts when reviewing the
deal.
Facebook has until Jan. 31 to respond. If the Commission's
concerns are confirmed it can impose a fine on the U.S. company
of up to 1 percent of turnover, or about $179 million based on
2015 revenues. Companies fined can appeal to the European Court
of Justice, which has overturned some penalties in the past.
"We respect the Commission's process and are confident that
a full review of the facts will confirm Facebook has acted in
good faith, a Facebook spokeswoman said.
"We've consistently provided accurate information about our
technical capabilities and plans, including in submissions about
the WhatsApp acquisition and in voluntary briefings before
WhatsApp's privacy policy update this year," she added.
The company will continue to cooperate and give the
information officials need to resolve their questions, she said.
Facebook informed the Commission of the planned change in
January.
In response to separate concerns from EU data protection
watchdogs Facebook has agreed to stop sharing WhatsApp users'
information with Facebook for the purposes of improving Facebook
products and advertising experiences.
The watchdogs wrote to the company last week asking for more
information about the privacy policy change.