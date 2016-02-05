FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
February 5, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 4-Egypt cancels another wheat tender as fungus saga ups prices

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* State-buyer GASC says offer prices were too high
    * Traders say premium charged due to regulatory uncertainty
    * Egypt is world's biggest importer of wheat

 (Recasts with tender cancellation)
    By Michael Hogan and Maha El Dahan 
    HAMBURG/ABU DHABI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Egypt cancelled a
tender to buy wheat on Friday after receiving only four offers
that were well above prices quoted in an Algerian deal this
week, suggesting Cairo continues to suffer from the confusion
over its import regulations.
    Egypt's agriculture ministry shocked grain traders last
month when it said it would not accept wheat containing any
traces of ergot, a fungus common in wheat worldwide, after
rejecting a 63,000-tonne shipment of French wheat.
    After traders boycotted a tender on Tuesday, the ministry
changed tack on Wednesday and said it would allow wheat imports
with up to 0.05 percent levels of ergot.
    But the low number of offers in Friday's tender for an
unspecified amount of wheat, and the high prices quoted, suggest
traders remain wary. 
    "We have still not received an official confirmation from
the agriculture ministry that it will allow the 0.05 percent
ergot tolerance level in wheat imports and this is making it too
risky to offer," one European trader said. "There is still great
uncertainty among the international trading houses."
    Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat and supplies
are a hot-button issue as they are critical to a bread subsidy
programme that feeds tens of millions. When Egyptians rose up
against autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, a signature chant was
"Bread, freedom and social justice".
    Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), said on Friday it had cancelled the tender
because the prices on offer were too high.
    One Cairo-based trader said those who participated in the
tender put a risk premium on their offer. "The spread in prices
is between $16 to $20 above market," he said. 
    The lowest offer was $186.64 a tonne FOB, or 195.44 a tonne
including shipping costs (C&F) for wheat sourced from France,
traders said.
    They said the lowest offer was well above the price of about
$178 a tonne c&f paid by Algeria in a wheat purchase reported on
Thursday. 
    "The extra commercial risk because of the ergot problem is
being reflected in higher offers which will raise the cost of
Egypt's imports," one trader said. "There would be big costs if
shipments are refused after all."
    Participation in the tender was also lower than the seven
trading houses that offered in a tender on Jan. 21, while 16
companies took part in GASC's tender on Dec. 23 before the ergot
issue intensified. 
    Traders said these offers were submitted in the tender in
dollars a tonne fob: 
     
 Seller       FOB       Origin     Tonnes    Ports           
 Soufflet     186.64    France     60,000    Two ports       
 Union Co.    190.41    Russia     60,000    Novorossiysk    
 Cargill      192.00    France     60,000    Dunkirk, one    
                                             port            
 Ameropa      193.55    Romania    60,000    Constanta       
                                                             
    Traders said these offers were made in the separate freight
tender to provide ocean shipping for the wheat in dollars per
tonne:
 Freight      Offer    Port
 Ameropa      4.33     Constanta
 NNC          5.99     Constanta
 NNC          6.79     Novorossiysk
 Union Co.    5.59     Novorossiysk
 NNC          8.80     France
    Traders said that including ocean shipping costs, these were
the lowest offers in the tender in c&f terms in dollars per
tonne:

 Seller       FOB       Freight    C&F       Origin     Tonnes                  
 Soufflet     186.64    8.80       195.44    France     60,000                  
 Union Co.    190.41    5.59       196.00    Russia     60,000                  
 Ameropa      193.55    4.33       197.88    Romania    60,000                  
 Cargill      192.00    8.80       200.80    France     60,000                  
                                                                                
 
    The Friday tender had sought March 2-11 shipment. 

 (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Maha El Dahan, Eric Knecht and
Valerie Parent; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
