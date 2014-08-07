Euronext to discuss aligning wheat contract quality with silos

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Euronext plans to consult market operators on changing its wheat futures contract <0#BL2:> to bring it into line with grain quality requirements announced on Thursday by delivery silos, the exchange said.

Euronext will probably hold a meeting of market experts next month to discuss the issue, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

Socomac and Senalia, the operators of the two delivery silos for wheat traded on the Euronext market, announced in statements on Thursday they would both apply requirements for Hagberg falling numbers and protein content for the 2014/15 season, two measures of milling quality not specified in Euronext’s contract.

Senalia, which had already introduced Hagberg requirements two years ago, also said it would maintain its quality criteria for the two following seasons, and Raevel said this had encouraged Euronext to propose a review of its contract specifications.

Thursday’s announcements followed confusion in the market over what quality would be accepted for wheat traded on Euronext after a rain-damaged French crop that could leave more of the harvest than usual as lower animal-feed quality.