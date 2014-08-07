FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext to discuss aligning wheat contract quality with silos
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2014 / 9:58 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext to discuss aligning wheat contract quality with silos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Euronext plans to consult market operators on changing its wheat futures contract <0#BL2:> to bring it into line with grain quality requirements announced on Thursday by delivery silos, the exchange said.

Euronext will probably hold a meeting of market experts next month to discuss the issue, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

Socomac and Senalia, the operators of the two delivery silos for wheat traded on the Euronext market, announced in statements on Thursday they would both apply requirements for Hagberg falling numbers and protein content for the 2014/15 season, two measures of milling quality not specified in Euronext’s contract.

Senalia, which had already introduced Hagberg requirements two years ago, also said it would maintain its quality criteria for the two following seasons, and Raevel said this had encouraged Euronext to propose a review of its contract specifications.

Thursday’s announcements followed confusion in the market over what quality would be accepted for wheat traded on Euronext after a rain-damaged French crop that could leave more of the harvest than usual as lower animal-feed quality.

Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.