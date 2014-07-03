Seed makers gearing up for French wheat protein challenge

* Low protein levels a threat to wheat exports

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - France’s seed industry is under pressure to help boost the protein content of wheat as the European Union’s largest exporter of the grain looks to safeguard sales overseas and to its own bakers and animal feed makers.

Buyers check protein content to judge milling quality, yet French producers in recent years have tended to neglect it in favour of yield and other factors.

That has raised concern that the European Union’s largest wheat exporter could lose ground in lucrative markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Buyers could also be tempted to turn to cheaper eastern Europe or Black Sea origins.

The average protein content in last year’s French soft wheat harvest was 11.2 percent, the lowest since 2001, while importers often request a minimum 11.5 percent.

Farm Minister Stephane Le Foll raised the alarm after the harvest, saying there was a danger of losing export markets.

The government made it mandatory from July 1 to specify wheat protein content in commercial contracts in an attempt to develop a price differential and provide an incentive for farmers to raise it.

Farm commodity exports - mainly wheat - help keep a lid on France’s 61.2 billion euro ($83.5 billion) trade deficit with a surplus of 4.4 billion euros in 2013, farm ministry data showed.

The government ruling prompted a reaction across the sector. Euronext said it was considering adding the specification to its wheat futures <0#BL2:>, while seed producers are making protein-rich wheat varieties a priority.

“What just happened will concretely mean that in the next selection we will make protein the key factor as we weigh criteria,” Thomas Poissonnet, head of grain products France at Syngenta, said during a visit at the company’s grain research center in Orgerus, west of Paris.

MORE WEIGHT

Seed makers can choose to focus on several criteria as they create a strain, such as yield, insect resistance or specific weight, another measure of quality for bread-making.

About 80 new wheat strains are tested per year in France, the world’s largest seed exporter.

Only half of these make it to a second round, and eventually around 20 to 30 are registered in the official catalogue. There were 336 different types of wheat available for sale in the country in 2014.

“French wheat has been usually light in terms of protein,” said Thierry Ronsin, head of grain research Europe at French cooperative group Limagrain, the EU’s top wheat seeds producer through its branch Vilmorin.

“The new policy means that in the future, we’ll give it more weight during the selection process of new strains.”

Protein is important for exporters and also for France’s own flour, bakery, starch and animal feed industries, with the latter compensating low protein levels in wheat with mostly imported soybeans.

TARGET ATTAINABLE

Seed selection is not the only way farmers can increase protein. Growing techniques, such as applying nitrogen fertiliser in more frequent, smaller quantities can also help, experts say.

Technical institute Arvalis, seed makers, growers, flour producers, feed makers, wheat exporters and officials earlier this year agreed on a joint plan to boost protein levels.

Seed makers believe the target of wheat crops with a consistent average content of at least 11.5 percent protein is attainable within three to five years.

It takes about seven to 10 years to develop a new strain but many companies started to test some protein-richer seeds several years ago, which should speed up the process.

New seeds would still need to pass a final test to be adopted by cooperatives and farmers, said Olivier Druelle, head of grain seeds development at Semences de France, a branch of French cooperative InVivo.