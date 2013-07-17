FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour millers seek a combined 106,100 T milling wheat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 4 years

S.Korean flour millers seek a combined 106,100 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korean flour millers are
seeking a combined 106,100 tonnes of Australian milling wheat
via tenders for October and December arrivals, traders said on
Wednesday.
    Of the total, CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking
66,100 tonnes for November and December arrivals via tenders to
close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, traders said.
    Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking 40,000
tonnes for arrivals between October and November via a separate
tender also to close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, they said.
    CJ usually imports about 30,000 tonnes of Australian milling
wheat a month, while Daehan monthly buys 30,000-40,000 tonnes of
Australian milling wheat, traders noted.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    - CJ
    TONNE    ARRIVAL/PORT 
    35,200   Nov 1-30, 2013/Incheon, Busan
    30,900   Dec 1-31, 2013/Incheon, Busan 
    - Daehan
    TONNE    ARRIVAL/PORT 
    40,000   Oct 15-Nov 15, 2013/ Incheon
    

 (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
