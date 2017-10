SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corporation has bought U.S. origin milling wheat from Mitsui & Co Ltd for shipment in September via a tender on June 14, traders said. Purchase details including quantity and price information are as follows, according to one of the traders. PRODUCT TONNE PRICE(CFR/T) Northern/ Dark Northern Spring 10,300 $317 Soft White 7,200 $250.22 Hard Red Winter 6,000 $260 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Eric Meijer)