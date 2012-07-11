S.Korean flour millers buy 26,500 T milling wheat

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daehan Flour Mills , Samwha Flour Mills and Daesun Flour Mills together bought a total of 26,500 tonnes of milling wheat from STX Corp via a tender on Tuesday, a source from Daehan Flour Mills said Wednesday.

The companies bought soft white wheat at slightly above $300 per tonne, hard red winter at around $315 per tonne and dark northern spring at below $370 per tonne, all on a free-on-board basis, the source said. The products will arrive to the port of Incheon between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)