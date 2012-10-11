FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea flour miller buys 25,100 T milling wheat
October 11, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea flour miller buys 25,100 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongA One Corp
 bought 25,100 tonnes of milling wheat for January
arrival via a tender on Thursday, traders said. 
    The flour miller bought U.S. origin milling wheat from
Columbia Grain & Ingredients (CGI) for arrival between Jan. 1
and 31 of next year, traders said. 
    Details are as follows:
    PRODUCT                 TONNE        PRICE(FOB/T)
    Soft White(9.5 min)     11,000       $331
    Soft White(8.5 max)      1,700       $339
    Hard Red Winter          9,000       $361
    Northern Spring          3,400       $378

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

