S.Korean flour millers buy Canadian, U.S. milling wheat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean flour millers buy Canadian, U.S. milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korean flour millers bought
25,500 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat and a combined 54,600
tonnes of U.S. milling wheat via tenders closed on Wednesday,
South Korean traders said. 
    Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased a total of
25,500 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat from CHS at around $330
per tonne on a free-on-board basis, they said. 
    Daehan also bought a total of 54,600 tonnes of U.S. milling
wheat together with CJ Cheiljedang Corp from CGI, 
they added without giving price information. 
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    --Canadian milling wheat
    TONNES   PRICE(FOB/T)     SELLER  SHIPMENT
    25,500   at around $330   CHS     Feb. 1-28, 2014
    
    --U.S. milling wheat
    TONNES   SELLER    SHIPMENT
    23,000   CGI       Feb. 1-28,2014
    
    TONNES   SELLER    DELIVERY
    31,600   CGI       Feb. 10-March 10, 2014

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
