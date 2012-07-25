FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour millers seek 52,000 T milling wheat
July 25, 2012

S.Korean flour millers seek 52,000 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s DongA One Corp and Samyang Milmax Corp sought a combined 23,000 tonnes of milling wheat while Daehan Flour Mills, Samhwa Flour Mills and Daesun Flour Mills have sought 29,000 tonnes, via tenders, traders said.

The milling wheat of the U.S. origin for DongA and Samyang will arrive to the port of Pyongtaek in late October, traders said.

The wheat product of the U.S. origin for the other tender, will arrive to the port of Incheon in November, they added. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)

