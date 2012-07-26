FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean flour millers buy 70,800 T of milling wheat
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean flour millers buy 70,800 T of milling wheat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Two consortiums of South Korean
flour millers bought a combined 70,800 tonnes of milling wheat
via tenders on Wednesday, traders said.
    Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Daesun Flour Mills,
and Samhwa Flour Mills bought a combined 29,300 tonnes of U.S.
origin milling wheat from Louis Dreyfus Commodities for arrival
in November. 
    While company sources declined to reveal price information,
other details of the purchases are as follows:
    PRODUCT                 TONNE             
    Soft White             12,300             
    Hard Red Winter        10,200             
    Dark Northern Spring    6,800 
    
    In a separate tender, Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Samyang
Milmax Corp, Daesun Flour Mills, Samhwa Flour Mills and Korea
Flour Mills Co Ltd together bought a total of 41,500 tonnes of
Australian milling wheat from Glencore for arrival in early
December at the port of Incheon, traders said.
    While the price information was not available, other details
of the purchases are:
    PRODUCT                 TONNE
    Australian Standard    37,500
    Australian Hard         4,000

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.