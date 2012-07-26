FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour millers buy 41,000 T milling wheat
July 26, 2012

S.Korean flour millers buy 41,000 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s CJ Cheiljedang Corp , DongA One Corp, Daehan Flour Mills and YoungNam Flour Mills together bought a combined 41,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat via a tender on Wednesday, company sources said.

DongA One Corp passed on its other milling wheat tender with Samyang Milmax Corp, the sources said.

The Australian wheat products will arrive at the ports of Busan and Incheon in December, the sources added, while declining to reveal supplier and price information.

DongA One Corp and Samyang Milmax Corp had originally sought U.S. origin milling wheat for arrival in late October in the original tender offer.

Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung; Editing by Ed Lane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
