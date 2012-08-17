FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour millers buy 18,000 T milling wheat
August 17, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s DongA One Corp and Samyang Milmax Corp together bought 11,000 tonnes of milling wheat via a tender on Thursday, while DongA One Corp separately purchased 7,000 tonnes via a tender on Friday, traders said.

The two companies bought U.S. origin milling wheat from Columbia Grain for arrival between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, they said while price information was not available.

DongA One Corp also bought U.S. origin wheat from Columbia Grain for arrival in the same period, they added, also without price details. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

