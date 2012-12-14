S.Korean flour millers buy 47,000 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Two consortiums of South Korean flour millers bought a total of 47,000 tonnes of milling wheat from Columbia Grain Inc (CGI) via tenders closed late on Thursday, traders said on Friday. DongA One and Samyang Milmax Corp together bought 24,000 tonnes of U.S. origin wheat from CGI for shipment in April, traders said, while price information was not available. Another consortium of CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Samhwa Flour Mills, DongA One Corp and Daesun Flour Mills bought a combined 23,000 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat also from CGI, they added. The products are for May, 2013 arrivals and details are as follows: PRODUCT TONNE PRICE(FOB/T) Soft White(9.5 max) 8,200 $325 Soft White(8.5 max) 2,100 $328 Hard Red Winter 2,800 $355 Northern Spring 9,900 $371 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin and Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)