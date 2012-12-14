FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour millers buy 47,000 T milling wheat
December 14, 2012

S.Korean flour millers buy 47,000 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Two consortiums of South Korean
flour millers bought a total of 47,000 tonnes of milling wheat
from Columbia Grain Inc (CGI) via tenders closed late on
Thursday, traders said on Friday.
    DongA One and Samyang Milmax Corp together bought 24,000
tonnes of U.S. origin wheat from CGI for shipment in April,
traders said, while price information was not available.
    Another consortium of CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Daehan Flour
Mills Co Ltd, Samhwa Flour Mills, DongA One Corp and Daesun
Flour Mills bought a combined 23,000 tonnes of U.S. milling
wheat also from CGI, they added.
    The products are for May, 2013 arrivals and details are as
follows:
    PRODUCT              TONNE   PRICE(FOB/T)
    Soft White(9.5 max)  8,200   $325
    Soft White(8.5 max)  2,100   $328
    Hard Red Winter      2,800   $355
    Northern Spring      9,900   $371

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin and Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

