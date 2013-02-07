S.Korean flour millers buy 42,000 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd bought 40,500 tonnes of Australian milling wheat and CJ Cheiljedang Corp separately bought 1,500 tonnes of Australian milling wheat via tenders on Wednesday, traders said. While CJ Cheiljedang issued two tenders on Wednesday, it passed to purchase 28,600 tonnes of Australian milling wheat due to high price, they said. Although price information wasn't available, details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE BUYER SUPPLIER SHIPMENT/PORT 1,500 CJ Cheiljedang Corp Toepfer March 1-31/Busan 40,500 Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd Mitsui May 1-31/Incheon (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)