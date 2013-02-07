FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour millers buy 42,000 T milling wheat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean flour millers buy 42,000 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co
Ltd bought 40,500 tonnes of Australian milling wheat
and CJ Cheiljedang Corp separately bought 1,500
tonnes of Australian milling wheat via tenders on Wednesday,
traders said.
    While CJ Cheiljedang issued two tenders on Wednesday, it
passed to purchase 28,600 tonnes of Australian milling wheat due
to high price, they said.
    Although price information wasn't available, details of the
purchases are as follows:
   TONNE   BUYER                     SUPPLIER   SHIPMENT/PORT
    1,500  CJ Cheiljedang Corp       Toepfer    March 1-31/Busan
   40,500  Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd Mitsui     May 1-31/Incheon
                                     

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
