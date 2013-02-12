FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean flour miller buys 23,100 T milling wheat
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean flour miller buys 23,100 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills
Co Ltd bought a combined 23,100 tonnes of U.S.
origin milling wheat for May shipment via tenders closed on
early Friday, traders said.
    The flour miller purchased the product from Louis Dreyfus
Corp which should arrive at the port of Incheon, they
said.
    While the price information was not available, other details
of the purchases are as follows:
    PRODUCT              TONNE   
    Soft White 9.5 max  10,200  
    Soft White 8.5 max   2,200
    Hard Red Winter      3,400
    Northern Spring      7,300

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.