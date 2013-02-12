S.Korean flour miller buys 23,100 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd bought a combined 23,100 tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat for May shipment via tenders closed on early Friday, traders said. The flour miller purchased the product from Louis Dreyfus Corp which should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said. While the price information was not available, other details of the purchases are as follows: PRODUCT TONNE Soft White 9.5 max 10,200 Soft White 8.5 max 2,200 Hard Red Winter 3,400 Northern Spring 7,300