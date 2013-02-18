FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean flour millers buy 49,100 T milling wheat
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

South Korean flour millers buy 49,100 T milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corp
bought 24,000 tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat and CJ
Cheiljedang Corp separately purchased 25,100 tonnes
of Australian milling wheat via tenders on Friday, traders said.
    While the traders did not disclose price information, other
details of the purchases are as follows:
    
    -Samyang Milmax Corp
    TONNE   SUPPLIER     SHIPMENT
    24,000  Toephfer      May 10-June 10,2013
    
    -CJ Cheiljedang
    TONNE   SUPPLIER     SHIPMENT
    25,100  Sumitomo      May 1-31,2013    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.