South Korean flour millers buy 49,100 T milling wheat

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corp bought 24,000 tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat and CJ Cheiljedang Corp separately purchased 25,100 tonnes of Australian milling wheat via tenders on Friday, traders said. While the traders did not disclose price information, other details of the purchases are as follows: -Samyang Milmax Corp TONNE SUPPLIER SHIPMENT 24,000 Toephfer May 10-June 10,2013 -CJ Cheiljedang TONNE SUPPLIER SHIPMENT 25,100 Sumitomo May 1-31,2013 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)