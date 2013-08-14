S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 47,800 T U.S. wheat for Oct

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 47,800 tonnes of U.S. wheat for October arrival via tenders on Wednesday, traders said. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013, they said. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNE COMMODITY SHIPMENT 25,000 Western White and/or Soft White Oct.1-Oct.31,2013 1,600 Western White and/or Soft White Oct.1-Oct.31,2013 10,800 Hard Red Winter Oct.1-Oct.31,2013 10,400 (Dark) Northern Spring Oct.1-Oct.31,2013 *Note: The company is seeking U.S. No.1 wheat. (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)