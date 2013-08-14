FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 47,800 T U.S. wheat for Oct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 47,800 T U.S. wheat for Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 is seeking a total of 47,800 tonnes of U.S. wheat
for October arrival via tenders on Wednesday, traders said. 
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday,
Aug. 14, 2013, they said.  
    Details of the tenders are as follows: 
    TONNE    COMMODITY                         SHIPMENT
    25,000   Western White and/or Soft White   Oct.1-Oct.31,2013
    1,600    Western White and/or Soft White   Oct.1-Oct.31,2013
    10,800   Hard Red Winter                   Oct.1-Oct.31,2013
    10,400   (Dark) Northern Spring            Oct.1-Oct.31,2013
    *Note: The company is seeking U.S. No.1 wheat. 

 (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

