FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang buys 47,800 T U.S. milling wheat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 16, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang buys 47,800 T U.S. milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 bought 47,800 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for
October shipment via tenders closed on Wednesday, traders said
on Friday.  
    The flour miller purchased the product from Cargill. The
wheat will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan. 
    Details of the purchases are as follows: 
    TONNE    COMMODITY         PRICE(FOB/T)    SHIPMENT
    25,000   Soft White        $272            Oct 1-31, 2013
    1,600    Soft White        $276            Oct 1-31, 2013
    10,800   Hard Red Winter   $310            Oct 1-31, 2013
    10,400   Northern Spring   $314            Oct 1-31, 2013
   
 

 (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.