S.Korean flour millers buy 22,500 T U.S. milling wheat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean flour millers buy 22,500 T U.S. milling wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corp,
DongA One Corp and Korea Flour Mills Co together bought 22,500
tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat via a tender closed on
Wednesday, traders said.
    The companies purchased the wheat product from Itochu for
shipment between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, which will arrive at the
port of Pyeongtaek, they said. 
    In terms of price, a source said the flour millers bought
soft white wheat at $275.41 per tonne, hard red winter at $311.5
and northern spring at $324.7 on a free-on-board basis.
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES    COMMODITY               PRICE(FOB/T)
    10,000    Soft White              $275.41
     5,900    Hard Red Winter         $311.50
     6,600    Northern Spring         $324.70
     

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
