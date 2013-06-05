S.Korea says finds no GM wheat in U.S. imports from Oregon

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - South Korea has not detected any genetically modified wheat in tests of imports of the grain and flour from the U.S. state of Oregon, its government said on Wednesday.

Korean millers last week suspended wheat imports from the U.S. pending tests, after news that unapproved genetically modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon spooked buyers globally.

The test results on wheat imported from Oregon follow preliminary negative findings on Monday.

The Korean Flour Mills Industry Association was not immediately available for comment.

South Korea - which last year sourced roughly half of its total wheat imports of 5 million tonnes from the United States - has also raised quarantine measures on U.S. feed wheat.