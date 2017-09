SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korean millers will lift a temporary halt on U.S. white wheat imports next week at the earliest, sources who have direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, after Seoul found no genetically modified grain in tests of shipments.

Korean millers in May suspended white wheat imports from the U.S. pending the tests, after news that unapproved genetically modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon spooked buyers globally.