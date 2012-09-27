FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco cuts subsidy for imported soft wheat
September 27, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Morocco cuts subsidy for imported soft wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Morocco’s state grains agency ONICL said on Thursday the government would cut by 15 percent a subsidy it pays millers for imported soft wheat during the last quarter of this year.

Instead of 100 percent, the government will pay 85 percent of any excess between its reference 2,600 dirhams ($300) price for soft wheat and the price of soft wheat imported between Oct 1 and end-December, ONICL said in a circular published on its website.

Industry operators said the move may prompt millers to threaten to raise bread prices, which would be a sensitive move for the north African country. Last week, Rabat announced the ssuspension of a 17-percent import duty on soft wheat to ensure regular supplies to the domestic market. ($1 = 8.6449 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Anthony Barker)

