#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 5, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

South Korean mills buy 32,300 T of wheat for Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Seven South Korean buyers, including Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased a total of 32,300 tonnes of milling wheat on Thursday, Korean traders said.

The commodity was said to be No. 2 or better Canadian Western Red Spring with a minimum 13.5 percent protein content, they said.

Seller was Glencore, and the price was around $297-$298 a tonne on an FOB basis, they added.

Shipment is scheduled for January to February, 2015. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
