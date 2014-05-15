FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean flour miller seeks 24,300 T of milling wheat for Sept
May 15, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean flour miller seeks 24,300 T of milling wheat for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd is seeking a total of 24,300 tonnes of U.S.
milling wheat for September shipment via a tender on Thursday,
traders said.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday and
the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    TONNE    COMMODITY                  SHIPMENT
    14,000   Western and/or Soft White  Sept.01-Sept.30, 2014
     4,900   Hard Red Winter            Sept.01-Sept.30, 2014
     5,400   (Dark) Northern Spring     Sept.01-Sept.30, 2014
    

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
